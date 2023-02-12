Dax Harwood Doesn't Want To Get In Trouble Talking About AEW Program

AEW Full Gear 2020 was the topic of a recent episode of Dax Harwood's "FTR" podcast as the multi-time tag team champion took a look back at the infamous FTR vs. Young Bucks match. Harwood and co-host Matt Koon also examined the rest of the Full Gear card, which included MJF vs. Chris Jericho. When Koon brought up the musical number that the pair did in the lead up to their match, Harwood refrained from commenting on it out of fear of getting in "hot water" with AEW higher ups.

"I've seen it, but I don't really want to spend time talking about Max because if I do, then I will for sure get myself in trouble with my current employer, and I don't want to do that," Harwood said. "I don't particularly want to talk about it and expound upon it because I know I will get myself in hot water in the office, and I don't want to put this podcast in hot water because I really enjoy it. I really enjoy what we deliver to the fans, so I'll leave it at that." Harwood added that if what we see on TV is simply MJF's character, then he doesn't "hate on that," but he takes issue with the man they worked with in The Pinnacle.

FTR and MJF were once part of The Pinnacle faction alongside Shawn Spears and Wardlow in 2021. The entire faction competed in AEW's first Blood and Guts match in May 2021 before taking part in the second Stadium Stampede bout at Double or Nothing weeks later. MJF and FTR last teamed up in December 2021 in a losing effort against CM Punk, Darby Allin, and Sting.