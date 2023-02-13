Liv Morgan Opens Up About Having 'Baby Fever'

Liv Morgan experienced the biggest year of her career in 2022 when she won Money in the Bank and quickly cashed in to capture her first "SmackDown" Women's Championship. While she remains focused on winning another title in WWE, she's also thinking about her future once her in-ring days are over. Morgan recently appeared on "Out of Character" and opened up to Ryan Satin about possibly becoming a mother.

"I never thought that for myself," Morgan said. "Honestly it's really weird what changed it, and I don't know why this was the moment." Morgan shared that she's known Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's daughter, Roux, since she was born. They saw each other every week at "Raw" until Morgan moved to "SmackDown" over the summer. She explained, "We did mixed live events this past weekend and I got to see Roux. For some reason, just seeing her eight months later and how much she's grown, and seeing Becky be a mom, knowing she left at the height of her career, then had this baby and is still going on so strong, succeeding in other things as well. I don't know. Just seeing Roux in that moment, I had a little bit of baby fever."

Morgan explained that she's always loved kids, but never saw herself as a mom. The 28-year-old shared that she feels like something has been missing in her life as of late, although she's perfectly happy with how her WWE career is going. Ultimately, Morgan sees how Lynch looks so fulfilled balancing her career and motherhood and wonders if that will be her path one day.