Liv Morgan's Last Minute WWE Royal Rumble Gear Didn't Come Cheap

Liv Morgan spent over an hour in the 2023 women's Royal Rumble before Rhea Ripley lastly eliminated her to secure a major title opportunity at WrestleMania 39. While the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion put in a courageous effort during the bout, another aspect of her performance got fans talking: her wrestling gear. Morgan is known for sporting unique attire during big events. She stood out during the women's over-the-top-rope elimination match with a yellow and pink wrestling outfit covered in mini metal accessories. The 2022 women's Money in the Bank briefcase winner revealed that the special clothing came with a cost due to being made at short notice.

"I paid 4k. But that was with rush and overnight delivery," Morgan said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "I'd [usually] pay anywhere between three to five hundred for gear ... But the gear's beautiful and immaculate, and I'd pay it again to have the same gear."

Morgan explained that she contacted her usual gear maker too late and had to seek out an alternative option. The 28-year-old disclosed that she eventually pulled out an "expensive secret weapon" – L.A. Roxx – based in Los Angeles to get her attire made in time.

"They do Megan Thee Stallion's tour costumes or Hayley Bieber's Halloween costumes," Morgan said. "They do just a lot of costumes for musicians, essentially. We got introduced to them by Lana (CJ Perry), and Nattie (Natalya) uses them, so I knew about them, but they are like triple the price of what we would normally pay."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.