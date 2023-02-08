Scotty 2 Hotty's First Too Cool WWE Merchandise Check Was Huge

By Robert Gunier/Feb. 8, 2023

When it comes to wrestling, the various companies providing content usually have unique styles. WWE is the epitome of production and storytelling, while AEW usually focuses on quick-paced matches with impressive moves throughout. One MLW star, Real1, formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE, knows that he doesn't have to stick to one style to be a draw in the sport. And one WWE veteran that worked both in the ring and behind the scenes, Scotty 2 Hotty, was the man who first taught him that lesson.

"Scotty 2 Hotty told me how he worked for WWE and he was booked all the time on the road doing dark matches and live events and [was] never booked on TV," Real1 told Busted Open Radio. "And he said he was booked for three years straight and never got on TV, and he was waiting for a shot. And then he started doing the Too Sexy/Too Cool/The Worm. He said he made more money in one quarter of a merchandise check than he did for three years wrestling and doing dives off the top rope."

This was a revelation of sorts for Real1, who realized his smaller stature and preference for promos over flashy ring moves could actually help his character. "When I heard that, I promise you that I stopped giving a f— about what anybody had to say about pro wrestling in general." Real1 emphasized that he doesn't care about "work rate" or how "technically sound" a wrestler is because making the moves look realistic is most important. "I sell it. I sell. I'm glad you're a great wrestler, dude. Learn how to sell." Last weekend, Real1 defeated Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and Microman in the company's first-ever dumpster match.

