Kota Ibushi Announces Latest Wrestling Endeavor

Prepare yourself for the Kota Ibushi school of wrestling. Yesterday, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion announced plans to teach and train prospective wrestlers, offering up a few details on the arrangement.

"There is something I want to do, and I want to develop professional wrestlers," he told BBM Japan. "It's a professional wrestling school. For the time being, for a period of half a year, I will add all the dormitories and meals. I'm thinking about 800,000 [yen] tuition fees for six months, and about 130,000 to 140,000 a month. If I have a place to live and food, and I can learn about my favorite professional wrestling, I don't think it's that expensive. And I'm thinking of broadcasting the training process on YouTube."

In U.S. currency, the cost translates to about $6,100 dollars for the six-month period. However, no other information — as far as location or opening date — was mentioned, but Ibushi seems focused on launching the school in a different environment than typical wrestling schools.

As it stands, Ibushi has been out of the ring since injuring his right shoulder in the finals of the G1 Climax in October, but he recently stated he felt "recovered about 90 percent." He recently hit free agency with his NJPW contract coming to an end. Ibushi has wasted little time capitalizing on his newfound freedom, booking two GCW events during WrestleMania weekend — Josh Barnett's Bloodsport on March 30 and Joey Janela's Spring Break on March 31. Now at the age of 40, Ibushi admitted he feels he has a "limited life" left as a professional wrestler, but that doesn't mean he can't lend his knowledge to the next generation of talent.