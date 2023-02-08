WWE Hall Of Famer Believes We Could Still See Steve Austin At WrestleMania 39

Earlier this year it was reported that WWE had offered Steve Austin the chance to compete at WrestleMania 39 against either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, but the "Texas Rattlesnake" turned those overtures down. On the latest "Grilling JR" podcast, the AEW commentator made it clear that "there's still time for Steve to do something at WrestleMania."

Of course, there are plenty of television episodes and another premium live event between now and WrestleMania, giving WWE lots of time to add Austin to the mix for "The Grandest Stage Of Them All." This is something that Ross thinks could happen as the role that he'd be in "would not be in a match," in his opinion, which is something Austin has done in the past. Like when he was the referee for the infamous encounter between Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler.

"He had that Kevin Owens thing last year at WrestleMania, which I thought was excellent, looked good," Ross said. "But they wrestled Steve's match and he did what he could do. You always go into a TV match kids, don't try any new moves on television ever, just don't do it. Only go on television with the material that you know you're good at executing, it lessens the margin for error."

Ross made it clear that he doesn't see what Austin has to gain from competing in another match, and that he would "say no" if Austin asked him if he should wrestle again. However, anything can happen in the world of wrestling and WWE didn't announce his match at last year's show until the night itself when he got to the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.