Steve Austin Shares Workout Video As WWE WrestleMania Rumors Swirl

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was back in the gym Monday morning, fueling more questions from wrestling fans as rumors about a potential WrestleMania 39 return continue to hover around the Attitude Era legend. Austin, who turned 58 last month, shared a video on Instagram this morning that showed him working out in a hotel gym, lifting 40-pound weights in each arm as part of a bicep workout that he splits with slow treadmill breaks in between sets. Many fans commented on the post, referencing that he looks to be getting back into in-ring shape with WrestleMania around the corner.

"WrestleMania ready," one comment read. "Mania is calling for you," another said. The six-time WWE World Champion made his in-ring return at last year's WrestleMania 38, taking part in an impromptu no-holds-barred match with Kevin Owens to headline the event's first night. Since then, many WWE fans have clamored to see more of the "Texas Rattlesnake" inside the squared circle, while rumors about another return for this year's upcoming WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles have been swirling for months.

Austin retired from professional wrestling in 2003 due to knee and neck injuries. One of the biggest stars in wrestling history, Austin was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2009. Last year, Austin said he was feeling "100 percent" and was open to making an appearance at WrestleMania 39 if former (and future?) WWE Chairman Vince McMahon asked him. "Stone Cold's" apparent willingness to get back in ring shape — as well as rumors about his potential return – have only fueled hopes that the glass will break one last time and Austin will make his way to the ring at SoFi Stadium come April.