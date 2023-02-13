Madusa Was Happy This WWE Raw XXX Segment Was Scripted

When WWE held their 30th anniversary celebration for "WWE Raw" on January 23, several Hall of Famers and legends appeared throughout the program. Madusa, known to WWE fans as Alundra Blayze, was the only woman to make a cameo, but her appearance almost didn't happen. Madusa recently spoke to "Just Alyx" about how her involvement came together at the last minute.

"It was an honor to be called," Madusa said. "They did call me a month or two before that and asked me to go. Then like three weeks before they said, 'Oh, schedule change.' And I'm used to that because they always did that. So you can't take it personally. Then they called me two nights before and said, 'Blayze, can you still come?' I'm like, 'What? Oh my gosh, let me see.' So you don't know going in and you kind of negotiate beforehand on what are we doing. They told me they were just gonna have me play poker. And I'm like, 'I don't know how to play poker.' They were like, 'Blayze, it's scripted.' And I'm like, 'Oh, that's right.'"

Madusa ultimately did appear in backstage poker segments involving other legends such as The Godfather, Ron Simmons, Jimmy Hart, Ted DiBiase, and Diamond Dallas Page. At one point, Madusa thought she won the poker game with a full house, but Page had her beat with a straight flush. Notably, she also had the infamous pink women's championship belt on hand — the same title she dropped in a trash can over 20 years ago.