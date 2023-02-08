Cody Rhodes Wants To Wrestle WWE Star In Europe

All eyes are on Cody Rhodes as we get closer to WrestleMania 39. After punching his ticket to the event by outlasting everyone in the men's Royal Rumble, he immediately set his sights on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet, despite entering at the advantageous position of number 30, he had to go through the likes of GUNTHER — who started the match at number one and went on to last for over 70 minutes. On "After the Bell," Rhodes had nothing but praise for the current Intercontinental Champion. After all, it was GUNTHER's first chop that made "The American Nightmare" realize he was fully back.

"I don't know GUNTHER on a personal level," Rhodes said, before admitting he's made fun of his name in the past. "I know maybe there was a little bad blood perhaps because of that." Now, he's hoping to get another crack at Imperium's leader. "I can see that happening again in terms of a one-on-one encounter with the current Intercontinental Champion," he continued, "who I believe just broke my record." Not only did GUNTHER break the Men's Royal Rumble record, he indeed surpassed the length of Rhodes' IC title reign. After showering the champion with praise, Rhodes broke down why he'd be happy to face him in Europe.

"I feel like in Europe it's an away game for me, it's hostile, and I'd be all about that," he declared. "Just because I think there might be part of him that thinks 'I had already gone an hour and I was still able to hold it with you in there' until I eliminated him. I want him to know that I think I have his number as much as he has mine."

