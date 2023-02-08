Seth Rollins Tears Into Logan Paul's WWE Run: 'He's In It For His Own Gain'

Seth "Freaking" Rollins and Logan Paul seem to be on a collision course for WrestleMania 39 after the part-time WWE superstar ended Rollins' dream of main eventing the Los Angeles show during the Men's Royal Rumble match, eliminating him and finishing in the matches final three. Since that moment, Rollins has made sure to mention Paul every chance he can, with the American media personality continuing that discussion on his podcast amidst reports that the match is lined up for SoFi Stadium.

The former WWE Champion continued the beef between him and Paul as a guest on the latest episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," telling the WWE commentator why he has disdain for the 27-year-old.

"The guy doesn't care about nothing but himself," Rollins said. "I can respect the hustle alright. I respect the hustle, I really do because it takes hustle to get where he's at and to get the opportunities that he's got. But at the end of the day, it's about passion. No one is just going to suit up and be an NFL superstar, they're going to get creamed. So he's going to step into my world and he's going to get creamed."

Despite Rollins' beef, McAfee called Paul amazing and someone it's "hard not to respect" based on what he's done in the WWE in such a short period of time. The former NFL punter also mentioned Paul's memorable moment from WWE Crown Jewel, jumping off the top rope onto a prone Roman Reigns while holding his phone, recording the dive. Rollins took issue with people celebrating Paul for that moment, mentioning that all of the talents who have come off the top rope before shouldn't be made to feel like it's not special just because they didn't have a camera pointed at them, reiterating that WWE hires people to shoot the talent.