Trish Stratus Gives Quick Takes On Variety Of Current Female Pro Wrestlers

Trish Stratus remains one of the few women to work within four different WWE time periods. In 2000, she made her professional wrestling debut amidst the Attitude Era, later transcending the proverbial ceiling for women through her success in the Ruthless Aggression Era. After her initial retirement in 2006, Stratus returned for brief stints within the PG era — with a notable appearance at WrestleMania 27.

The final curtain call for Stratus, though, came within the New Era, where the Hall of Famer mingled with some of today's most popular stars, including the woman who shattered Stratus' record for the most women's title reigns — Charlotte Flair. When dishing her quick takes on today's women in wrestling with "The Wrestling Classic," Stratus described Flair as "dominant." Upon further discussion, Stratus shared her thoughts on several others, both current and former.

Now rebranded into Mercedes Moné, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Sasha Banks was identified as one that Stratus still would like to wrestle. Stratus deemed Banks' former tag team partner Bayley as "solid" by Stratus, while Alexa Bliss — Stratus' original opponent at Evolution — was praised for being "versatile." Reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair was also seen in a positive light with Stratus touting her as "pure 100% athleticism and heart."

Other notable mentions included former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Zelina Vega and Carmella. "She's incredible. I'm a big fan of hers," Stratus said of Vega, before extending love to Carmella as well. "Gosh, these girls are great. Carmella, first of all, [she's] so hot and I love what she does in the ring — so entertaining."