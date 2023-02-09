Trish Stratus Picks WWE & AEW Stars For Hypothetical Survivor Series Team

The era of the wrestling dream match has descended upon us. From revolving proverbial forbidden doors to major stars switching companies, the old wrestling mantra of "never say never" has never been more true. As a result, we have seen a number of dream matches come to fruition in recent years, benefiting both the fans and the talent involved who get to scratch a particular itch.

With these possibilities in mind, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently asked by "The Wrestling Classic" to draw up her own hypothetical team to represent her in a battle against the other half of Team Bestie — Lita — in a traditional Survivor Series elimination-style match or WarGames-type affair.

Using the parameters of active talent only, Stratus named a mixture of AEW and WWE stars for her squad. "I'm going to put Britt Baker," she said first, followed by former rival Mickie James second. Rounding out Stratus' team were three multi-time champions: Becky Lynch, Asuka, and current "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Of the theoretical Team Trish, Lynch, Asuka, and James have already shared a ring with Stratus; all four of them competed in the 2018 women's Royal Rumble which was eventually won by Asuka.

Though the details of Team Lita were left uncompleted, Stratus also assembled an all-men quintet she believed would be fit to represent her. "I would put Brock Lesnar, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra & Harv Sihra)," she said. Owens, of course, stands as a fellow Canadian to Stratus. Last year, the two even worked a segment together at a Toronto house show, before Stratus confronted a heel Becky Lynch later in the evening.