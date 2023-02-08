Kurt Angle Gives WWE Royal Rumble Match 'Five Stars'

The WWE Royal Rumble helped kickstart the "Road to WrestleMania" in an over-the-top way. During a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed that he thought "it was a great Royal Rumble," and was impressed with the event from top to bottom.

While Angle enjoyed the entire show, it was the women's Royal Rumble that particularly stood out to him as he heaped praise on the end of the match, claiming it was "the best I've seen in years." The finish came down to Asuka, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan who all brawled on the ring apron. Asuka sprayed Morgan in the face with her mist but was then eliminated. While Morgan couldn't see she almost managed to take out Ripley, who was hanging onto the top rope. However, The Judgment Day star was able to overcome Morgan with a head scissors that sent her to the floor.

"Rhea Ripley, the way that match ended was incredible, I was so impressed by it," he said. "I have to give the women five stars for that match."

Ripley and Morgan impressed people with their performances as they entered number one and number two, respectively. The two women lasted over an hour until Ripley secured the win, and she wasted no time in making her WrestleMania 39 challenge. On the following night's "WWE Raw," Ripley officially challenged Charlotte Flair to a match for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, marking the first women's match to be officially announced for WWE's biggest event of the year.



