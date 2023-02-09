Mark Briscoe's Return To AEW TV Announced

During the rundown for Friday night's episode of "Rampage" on Wednesday night's "Dynamite," AEW announced the return of a wrestler who just made a major splash in what was technically his company debut. Mark Briscoe, who finally made his first appearance on AEW programming two weeks ago to pay tribute to his brother Jay, will be returning on this Friday's "Rampage" for an interview or promo of some kind. (Or, in AEW hard sell parlance, "we hear from Mark Briscoe").

Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh) died in a traffic accident eight days before his brother's debut against long-time friend Jay Lethal, which took place on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday.

Before Jay Briscoe's death, both brothers had been barred from AEW television programming by the promotion's corporate overlords at Warner Bros. Discovery (previously WarnerMedia), despite being under contract to Tony Khan's Ring of Honor since his purchase of the company from Sinclair Broadcast Group in the spring of 2022. Reportedly, Jay's 2013 tweets expressing a desire to shoot anyone who taught his kids that same-sex marriage was acceptable and both brothers' use of Confederate battle flag iconography in their ring gear made the team an act that the media giant didn't want to touch. An apology for the former (they had dropped the Confederate imagery in 2015 after the Emanuel AME Church shooting) that was widely viewed as genuine. Testimonials by peers about their growth did not appear to make a dent, even after Jay's death, until WBD relented just before the match between Mark and Lethal.