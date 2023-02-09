WWE HOFer Doesn't Believe Now Is Sami Zayn's Time To Be Champion

WWE's hottest angle in recent memory featuring The Bloodline took an intense turn on "WWE SmackDown," with Sami Zayn now set to take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Montreal on February 18. Following WWE Royal Rumble 2023, WWE has been put in a tough but desirable spot as they have many options as to who will ultimately usurp the 800+ day world champion.

Eric Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast that now isn't the time for Zayn to be world champion despite fans wanting to see it. Bischoff, who was in a match with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in Montreal back in 2003 at WWE No Way Out, said the energy in the city is something he had never experienced before and believes Zayn can experience the same depending on how the match plays out.

"I think he can come out of Elimination Chamber with Roman and continue his descent to that WWE Champion status," Bischoff said. "I think if you [put the belt on Zayn] now, as strong as Sami is, and as much as the crowd is behind him now, I think it would be a little premature, especially in WWE, they like to build slowly."

"I think within the next six months Sami is going to be right there. I could see Sami and Cody down the line if indeed Cody comes out of it as WWE Champion. Not yet, but very soon. Does he have the talent? He has enough talent to share. I think the crowd needs to view Sami in that role for just a little bit longer, that upper third of the roster. I think if they do it, in the next six months, absolutely yes. I think if they did it right now, it'd be a bit too soon."