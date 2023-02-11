Cody Rhodes Shared Moment With Former WWE Ref After Royal Rumble Win

Cody Rhodes knew his recent Royal Rumble win was a "life-changing moment," and after walking back up the long entrance ramp, he shared an emotional and eye-opening moment with a former WWE ref that solidified how important his win would become.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, the second-generation star opened up about the experience and his upcoming championship match in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

"For me, I'm so glad that there was 60 yards running to the ring and then obviously coming back because I really did get to think 'things are going to change, this is a life-changing moment,'" Rhodes told the outlet. "And then when I came back to the curtain, my friend who works in talent relations John Cone, stood next to me and he had a giant book and he said, 'Are you ready for this?' What he meant was the amount of media that potentially would follow but also every step of the way. "

Rhodes said Cone's question was probably the nicest thing he could've heard in those moments after winning the Rumble.

"There's nothing nice or romantic about those words, but I knew what they meant: 'Are you ready for this,' I just said 'Yes, let's go,' and it's becoming more real every day," he continued. "Obviously, I'm an emotional guy. I get emotional about the idea of what's about to happen but I've got to reel that in and remember we did all this training, months and months of rehab in addition to strength training, and the dietitian and everything we had on board with us at the nightmare factory."

While things can change, it appears likely Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April.