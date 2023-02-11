Taya Valkyrie Lays Out Possibilities For 'Permanent Home' In 2023 - Exclusive

Taya Valkyrie is looking for a wrestling promotion to call home in 2023. In a new interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, the former IMPACT Knockouts Champion opened up about her career and how she's looking to find a "permanent home" after doing her rounds on the independent circuit for the last several years.

Valkyrie was signed with WWE and performed on the promotion's developmental "NXT" brand as Frankie Monet for much of 2021 before getting released by the company. She then returned to the indies, where she's made a name for herself since debuting in 2010. In the past, Valkyrie has worked with promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, AAA, and most recently MLW and the NWA.

"My goal is always to be as successful as possible, win championships, make money, and cement my legacy and my story within this world of professional wrestling," she said when Hausman asked about her goals for 2023. "Obviously, I would like to find a permanent home for myself. May it be Impact? May it be MLW? Could it be AEW? Could it be going back to WWE? I don't know."

Valkyrie conceded that "things change so quickly" in wrestling, so it's hard to predict where she'll land. "If you had told me last year on this day that I would be where I am now, I probably would've laughed in your face, because I just didn't see that," she said.

"You don't know what the future holds. But I'm not going anywhere," Valkyrie said. "I feel at the prime of my career and my life, and confident as a person. And I just want to keep breaking barriers, and I want to keep being involved in the arts and fashion and movies and acting and business and wrestling."