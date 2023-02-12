Bron Breakker Makes Super Bowl Predicition

Super Bowl LVII takes over the sports landscape this Sunday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs battling to see who ultimately sits atop the NFL at the end of the 2022-2023 season. And, of course, that means everyone has their predictions on who's going to win the Big Game. That includes "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker who made his Super Bowl pick to Sports Illustrated, putting a bit of a personal spin on who he's riding with this weekend.

"I've got the Eagles," Breakker revealed. "I did some training with Jalen Hurts for the combine, and that short time I got to be a part of that process with him was great. He's a hard worker, he's a stud and I'm pulling for him."

After playing college football for the Kennesaw State University, Breakker went undrafted by the NFL. He did ultimately sign a free agent deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 but was released later that year.

Luckily for Breakker, he found his championship pedigree in "NXT," where his title reign continued with a victory over Grayson Waller inside a steel cage last weekend at Vengeance Day. So it's safe to say that Breakker may know a champion when he sees one. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is aiming to win his first Super Bowl, as the Eagles look to add another Vince Lombardi Trophy to the franchise's trophy case; the team won Super Bowl LII back in 2017. Patrick Mahomes is looking to add a second championship ring to his collection. He's guided the Chiefs to the Super Bowl on two previous occasions, walking away with one victory in 2019; he also earned Super Bowl MVP with his performance that game.