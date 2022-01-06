Bron Breakker recently caught up with Sporting News ahead of NXT New Year’s Evil. During the interview, the WWE Superstar reflected on what he was doing this time last year. He revealed it was around now when he found out he’d been signed by WWE.

“I had just tried out for WWE, and I want to say, right around this time is when I got the phone call that I was one of the guys. One of those people that were selected and that they were going to sign,” he said. “I was preparing and just getting ready to go.”

Bron Breakker also looked back on the end of his NFL career. In 2020 he was released from the Baltimore Ravens, but he thinks it was a blessing in disguise. That is because WWE is where he always hoped to be.

“I think so. I mean, this is WWE; it’s always where I wanted to be,” Bron claimed. “More so than I even wanted to play in the NFL and continue playing football. I mean, I always wanted to be in WWE my entire life. So, in the back of my mind, I knew this is what I wanted to do. This is where I wanted to be. It was just a matter of time before it was going to happen.”

Bron Breakker is one of many people who has transitioned from football to professional wrestling. He admitted that the transition is tough, but there are a lot of similarities between the two of them.

“Wrestling is hard and it’s tough. Some things came naturally to me, though. There’s a lot of movements in the sport that both can transition over, like footwork, speed, and explosiveness. There’s a lot of similarities there that transition over to pro wrestling,” Bron said. “I’ve definitely hit some bumps along the way; I had to earn my stripes, man. I had to hit the ropes and just get to work.”

