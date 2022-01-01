Before joining WWE in February of this year, Bron Breakker had been an aspiring NFL football player who had spent time with the Baltimore Ravens. In an interview with Yahoo Sports though, Breakker indicated that football wasn’t the end goal for him. Rather, the ultimate destination for Bron Breakker was always pro wrestling and the WWE.

“I wanted to be in WWE for my entire life, more so than football,” Breakker revealed. “This is where I wanted to end up. I took football as far as I could take it but when the door closed, it was time to join WWE. I was chomping at the bit.”

Bron Breakker, the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner, also delved into his character, which he says came to him during his football career. He described himself as a wrestler who hits hard and loves doing the dirty work, similar to how he was during his playing days.

“The idea of Bron Breakker, the character, it’s a lot of who I am, there’s a lot of reality in it,” Breakker said. “The idea came from when I was playing football in college and a little bit in the pros, when I blocked people I just wanted to break them in half. That was my mentality. I was a hard-hitting guy who loved doing the dirty work. I thought that if I used to do it in football, I could build the character around it.”

Bron Breakker can next be seen next week at NXT 2.0’s New Year’s Evil event. He will take on Tomasso Ciampa for the NXT World Championship, Breakker’s second match for the title in his career.