This AEW Star Reminds Arn Anderson Of Himself

Wrestling fans often compare Arn Anderson to modern wrestlers such as Dax Harwood, but during an interview with "Wrestling NewsCo," Anderson revealed that MJF is the person who "kind of reminds me of me a little bit."

The AEW World Champion is known for having the gift of gab, and Anderson has even caught himself "getting pissed at him" when he is going through his promos, a sign that MJF is doing a fantastic job.

"You've got to be confident, and if you want to excel you have to be overconfident, but you better have the goods," Anderson said. "I know he's training, I see all his training videos. There's one thing to talk the talk, but when it comes down to getting with it bell to bell, you'd better be able to back it up, especially if you're at the level he can, because the kid can talk."

While Anderson had high praise for MJF, he also complimented MJF's current rival, Bryan Danielson. Anderson believes the "American Dragon" has "found his niche," noting that it took the decision-makers in WWE a while to realize what they had in Danielson.

"We all knew he was a fantastic competitor, wrestler, businessman, all those things. It just took the office a while to catch up with us," he said.

Danielson and MJF are set to collide at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 5 in a 60-minute Iron Man Match, which Anderson believes is something only a handful of wrestlers can do, and "that group becomes much smaller" when you consider those who can do it well.

"I think it's going to be match of the year, I have no doubt," Anderson said. "There's going to be a story to follow, there's going to be all kinds of drama. It will have every veteran, every wrestling fan, anybody to do with wrestling, every production person, talking about it for a long time."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling NewsCo" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.