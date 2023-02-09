Frankie Kazarian Set To Induct Veteran Into Indie Hall Of Fame

The "King of the Indies" will forever live in the "Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame" come April — and his longtime tag team partner will be the one to induct him. GCW named veteran indie star Christopher Daniels as the latest inductee into its hall of fame, as it began announcing the second-ever class Wednesday. Daniels will be inducted by his former SCU partner Frankie Kazarian on April 2 in Los Angeles, California. Kazarian and Daniels won the ROH World Tag Team Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship each twice in their careers.

Since his debut in 1993, Daniels has held the ROH World Championship and the ROH World Television Championship, is a six-time NWA World Tag Team Champion, and a three-time TNA X-Division Champion. He also once held the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship with Bryan Danielson. He's currently the interim world champion for DEFY, while also the head of talent relations backstage at AEW. Daniels has twice before been inducted into a hall of fame, including the Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame and the East Coast Wrestling Association's Hall of Fame. GCW announced the induction ceremony will be held at The Millennium Biltmore Hotel, where the annual WrestleCon event will also take place.

Last year, GCW inducted Jerry Lynn, Homicide, Dave Prazak, Lufisto, Tracy Smothers, and Ruckus into the hall of fame as part of its first annual class. Sean Waltman, CM Punk, Sonjay Dutt and others were among those to give induction speeches. Following the announcement Daniels would be inducted as part of the 2023 class, GCW shared another graphic that shows the six members of the 2022 class as well as six silhouettes underneath, implying five more people will likely be named alongside Daniels in the coming weeks.