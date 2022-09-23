Christopher Daniels Reflects On In-Ring Career As It Gets 'Close To The End'

Wrestling veteran and AEW Manager of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels took to Twitter recently to share some rare accolades and reflect on his in-ring career. Daniels listed the many companies he has wrestled in throughout his lengthy career, including WWE, WCW, AEW, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

"As I get close to the end of the in-ring part of my wrestling life, I'm honored & humbled to have had the opportunities to work where I have," Daniels stated. "Thank you all!"

Though it remains to be seen when exactly the AEW star will hang up his boots, he has slowed down his in-ring work in recent years after suffering an eye injury that remains visible well over a year after it occurred. Most recently, Daniels wrestled at All Japan Pro Wrestling's 50th Anniversary show and competed in several exhibition matches in Japan as a part of AEW's presence at the Tokyo Game Show.

Daniels, 52, made his wrestling debut in April 1993 for Chicago's Windy City Pro Wrestling promotion. After a short time in WWE developmental in the latter half of the 1990s and a stint in WCW near the end of that company's existence, Daniels would continue to work his way up the ladder of independent wrestling, including competing in the main event of Ring of Honor's first show in 2002. Daniels would eventually be labeled "the greatest independent wrestler of all time."