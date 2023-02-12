WWE Star Is Top Of Dax Harwood's List For A Singles Match

FTR's Dax Harwood had himself a hell of a year in 2022, spreading his wings beyond tag team wrestling by also delivering a number of critically-acclaimed singles bouts. As a result, fans began fantasy booking him in dream matches galore, envisioning Dax "The Axe" stepping into the ring with all sorts of talented opponents. In fact, Harwood also got in on the action on his podcast "FTR with Dax Harwood" when he was asked to pick any wrestler he'd want to wrestle, regardless of their current promotion.

"I would say probably GUNTHER maybe No. 1," he stated. "I've watched a lot of his stuff this year, and I missed out on a lot of the independent stuff he did overseas a while back because I was just traveling so much. But I've watched a lot of his stuff, and I think he and I could do some good business."

GUNTHER, who currently reigns as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE, built his reputation among fans due to his hard-hitting contests across Europe and the U.S. indie scene. Known then as WALTER, the Austrian bruiser debuted with WWE as part of the "NXT UK" brand, where he held the WWE United Kingdom Championship for a record 870 days. After a short stint in "NXT," GUNTHER and his Imperium faction were elevated to the main roster where "The Ring General" has been a staple on "WWE SmackDown" since.

Harwood and his partner Cash Wheeler left WWE to sign with AEW before GUNTHER had made his presence felt in WWE, so they've never had the opportunity to cross paths. However, with FTR's AEW contracts coming to an end in April — and the tag team deciding on their future — that opportunity may arise soon enough if the call is made to head back to WWE.