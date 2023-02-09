Undertaker Comments On Comparisons To Bray Wyatt

It's unfair to compare Bray Wyatt's character to The Undertaker, according to "The Deadman" himself, Mark Calloway. Calloway, whose Undertaker character became one of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling, opened up in a new interview with Sportsnet about the comparisons he hears regarding he and Wyatt. Wyatt has long been compared to The Undertaker since debuting in 2013, showing off supernatural powers in the ring that many fans have compared to the powers 'Taker routinely displayed throughout his own lengthy career.

"There's obviously a huge amount of comparisons between his character and mine, and I think he's his own guy," Calloway said. "He's his own character. I don't think it's fair to him to compare what he does to what I did. In the big scheme of things, it's obviously in that same supernatural ... genre. But it's 2023 and he's doing his own thing." Calloway said he "can appreciate" what Wyatt does in the ring and on the mic, and that he has "let him know that my phone's always on" in the past. "If he needs to talk to me about things or run things by me, that's cool," Calloway said. "I'd be more than glad to share my experiences with him and maybe shine some light on some questions he has moving forward."

The two former world champions recently shared a moment in the ring together during WWE's "Raw Is XXX." Undertaker leaned in and whispered something into Wyatt's ear, raising curiosity among fans about what he said. "It was a cool moment and it did exactly what I thought it would do," Calloway said, reluctant to give away the secret.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sportsnet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.