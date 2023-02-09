Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully

Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

"Storytelling has been so strong," Foley said on "Foley is Pod." "WWE has to be really careful with, you know, how they treat what they have in Sami Zayn. So, if it's a one-off, I think fans would be upset and subconsciously take that out of Cody. So, I think it's really important that Sami be treated reverently by the people in charge because that's, we call him the gift that keeps on giving. We want him to keep on giving. You don't want this title shot to be like, the peak of his storyline and then soon forgotten."

Zayn will take on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 18 in his hometown of Montreal. While this will be Zayn's first major world title opportunity on a PLE in years, some believe that Zayn should instead be challenging Reigns for the titles at WrestleMania 39 — instead of Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

