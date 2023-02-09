NFL Star George Kittle Teases Potential WWE WrestleMania Appearance

WWE has long drawn the interest of many professional athletes over the years. From the earlier days of WWE having William "The Refrigerator" Perry, Lawrence Taylor, and Mike Tyson involved at WrestleMania to more recent examples like Rob Gronkowski, Pat McAfee, and Dwight Howard, there has been a mutual draw between professional wrestling and those playing other professional sports.

Another who has shared his love and passion for wrestling — and WWE in particular — is San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. At the NFL Pro Bowl this past weekend, Kittle and his teammate Kyle ​​Juszczyk showed off some of their favorite wrestling moves, breaking out both a Rock Bottom and an RKO. Video of their wrestling prowess went viral, and in response, Kittle reposted it and tagged WWE on Twitter in the process. He also made it known that he'd be available on April 1 and 2 — the two days of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The tweet from Kittle prompted a response from WWE Superstar Baron Corbin in the form of a meme telling the NFL star to "Shhh!"

Kittle's WWE fandom is notorious as back in 2018 he couldn't wait to finish his post-game press conference in order to travel crosstown and attend WWE TLC. The tight end has also made his way backstage at WWE events where, in 2019, he showed off his best impression of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. And playing in the Bay Area, he's also gotten together with Niners fan Bayley on a few occasions.