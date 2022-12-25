Bayley Gets Shoutout From NFL Team

Football and pro wrestling have gone hand-in-hand for decades. Not only are there wrestlers with a football background, but the theatrics of pro wrestling have seeped their way into plenty of touchdown celebrations over the years. Furthermore, pro wrestlers are happy to cheer on their favorite teams whenever they get the chance.

This is exactly what happened at the National Football League's Christmas Eve game between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders in Levi's Stadium. Bayley, the leader of Damage CTRL and proud Bay Area native, was seen rooting for the 49ers, even taking a picture with tight end George Kittle. The photo was subsequently posted on the official 49ers Twitter page ahead of the game.

"FAITHFUL TO THE BAY!!!" Bayley tweeted in response to the picture, a slogan of the 49ers' Bay Area fans. This comes following a successful week for Bayley, who defeated Becky Lynch on the December 19 episode of "WWE Raw." This was not the first time WWE's "Role Model" and the 49ers player have interacted; Bayley posed with Kittle and other Bay Area legends when they attended a "Raw" taping.

While Bayley is a big 49ers fan herself, Kittle happens to be a huge pro wrestling fan himself. He's been spotted wearing a custom 49ers Penta El Zero Miedo mask and utilizing the "Cero Miedo" pose and slogan during his games. Notably, Kittle attended WWE TLC 2018, which was happening on the same night in the same city he was in at the time.