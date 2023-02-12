D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive

While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.

In an appearance on "The Run-In Podcast," the Hughes brothers relayed a story about how a chance encounter with Stephanie McMahon in an elevator nearly got them in trouble, because of something they found in the stands.

"When we were younger, super young, maybe five years old, we would go to the shows and would pick up random signs for some reason," Terrence said. "And you know how in the Attitude Era they would have those colorful signs, those neon green signs? We picked up one, and we went into the elevator after the show was over. And on the back of the sign, it said 'Stephane is a ho.' And the one person that steps into the elevator is Jim Ross and Stephanie McMahon."

"My mom let us pick up the sign, but she didn't see the back of it. All of a sudden, my dad is standing behind us, and then he saw it, and he freaked out," the story continued. "He got super pissed at my mom. JR looked at us, and he didn't say anything, because it was the back of the sign. So then my dad was just praying to God. He was sweating because he literally thought they were going to say something about that. I don't know what would've happened if Stephanie had seen it."

