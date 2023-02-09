WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Jerry Lawler's Heath Scare

Jerry Lawler is reportedly on the path to recovery after suffering a stroke and being hospitalized on Monday. One WWE Hall of Famer commented on Lawler's health status and reflected on just how talented "The King" was in the ring during his prime.

During a recent episode of "Foley is Pod," Mick Foley discussed what made Lawler, who was a legend in the Memphis territory and a former AWA World Champion, so successful during his heyday.

"I put a couple things out there on social media talking about, clearly, we all want Jerry to make a full comeback, but also just noting I don't think people realize just how great he was," Foley said. "Especially to be a top guy for decades and doing weekly towns. We'll never see that type of run again. By the time the world got to know Jerry, he had a lot of wear and tear on his body."

Foley said Lawler was one of the "premier bump guys" in the history of the business. The hardcore legend also said that "The King" had a knack for making young performers look good even if they didn't necessarily have the talent.

Foley agreed with his co-host, Conrad Thompson, in the belief that Lawler will kick out from his health scare. "A big salute to The King and a big prayer for a total recovery," Foley said.

