NBA Duo Believe They're The D-Generation X Of Basketball

WWE has historically had crossover appeal in other sports, and that can now been seen with members of the NBA's Toronto Raptors. D-Generation X has forever been recognized as one of the most significant factions in WWE history and their legacy has broken out and surpassed just that of professional wrestling, with the Raptors big-man duo of Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa calling themselves the DX of the NBA during an interview with Toronto's CityNews.

"I've watched WWE and D-Generation X is those two guys who are going against the system, they were doing their own thing when on the floor and do chaos in the WWE," Boucher said. "And I feel like me and Precious have that chemistry on the floor. We bring chaos and help each other and that."

"There isn't a better duo together individually, watching WWE growing up," Achiuwa said. "It's just that connection that they had and I feel like we both have that connection, playing together on the court, off the court. It just made sense."

Boucher's teammate also feels the same, calling their friendship a connection similar to that of Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Boucher also said he takes the role of Michaels in the partnership because Achiuwa is "bigger" than him, labeling him as the Triple H of the duo.

Achiuwa also revealed that after games, Boucher shows him highlights of the WWE faction and they watch together. "He's crazy, he never stops," Achiuwa said. "He always got some Shawn Michaels clips to show me, something that has to do with that group. He just never stops."

Boucher said if he were to have a DX group made up of teammates, he'd choose to have himself, Achiuwa, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes.