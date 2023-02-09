Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship

Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.

"Dustin Rhodes," Tyrus said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "I think it would be emotionally a big moment for me, and I think the Rhodes family with NWA legacy. Big Show, he's out there. I noticed the other day he followed me on Twitter, so he must be getting the itch ... Nick Aldis, wherever you're at, you held the World's Championship for a long time ... Carlito is another guy that I wouldn't mind, PJ [Black], Wes Brisco ... [Baron] Corbin is another of my guys I never danced with. I danced with Bobby [Lashley] and Drew McIntyre enough to last me a lifetime, but either one of those. [Jon] Moxley would be a guy. Ryback would be fun."

Tyrus also expressed interest in potentially facing WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray following his match against Cardona, assuming he retains. Cardona also stated that he would be willing to give Ray a match for the title in the event that he defeats Tyrus — seemingly ensuring that Ray has an NWA World's Heavyweight Championship match in his future. With this being Tyrus' first major title defense, the pressure is on him to perform.

