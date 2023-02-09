AEW Star Praises Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman Segment On WWE Raw

One AEW star has opined on a recent WWE segment involving Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. Rhodes emerged victorious in the men's Royal Rumble match last month, punching his ticket for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39. During the February 6 episode of "Raw," Heyman and Rhodes had an in-ring segment where they reminisced on "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. Heyman got personal by saying Roman Reigns is the son Dusty wished he had. Speaking on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the Team Extreme legend chimed in on what he thought of the promo.

"I thought it was very well done," Hardy said. "I love how it blurred the line between reality and fiction. It was done very, very good. They took a different approach than I would guess most people would expect them to take, which I thought was a good thing. I thought both of their executions were masterful."

Hardy said that Heyman is always great, and Rhodes has become a special performer. Hardy said he thinks Rhodes "killed it" during the segment. He also praised one decision WWE made on that night.

"Sami [Zayn] wasn't present, and Roman wasn't there, so I feel like that made it much easier to focus on the correct things."

Hardy is a fan of WWE booking Reigns versus Zayn for the Elimination Chamber event on February 18. Hardy thinks the match creates more intrigue going into WrestleMania in terms of who Rhodes will face. Many are wondering what role Jey Uso could play in the match.

