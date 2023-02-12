Chris Jericho's Former Friend Introduced Him To 2point0

A familiar face introduced Chris Jericho to 2point0, the team of "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. The duo joined the Jericho Appreciation Society back in March 2022, which was a huge role for the duo, who had been released by WWE back in June 2021.

2point0 spoke to fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland on his "Swerve City Podcast," and during the show, Parker revealed how he and Menard got in touch with Jericho through a former friend.

"We met him when we were doing extra work in WWE at times, but that's about it," Parker said. "But, after we got released from WWE, Kevin Owens reached out to him and just said, 'Hey, can you have my buddies on the podcast. They're good dudes, they just need something.'"

Fans still haven't forgotten the time Owens turned his back on Jericho on an episode of "WWE Raw" during WrestleMania season. Jericho had referred to Owens as his best friend on WWE TV, and the two are seemingly still friends in real life.

Parker said he and Menard were able to hit it off with Jericho after the podcast appearance, and Jericho told them that he'd put in a good word to get them on AEW TV regularly. Since 2point0 is part of a major AEW faction, the team has been featured in some high-profile matches, such as the Anarchy in the Arena match, and Blood & Guts. It's easily the biggest role Parker and Menard have had in the wrestling business up to this point.

