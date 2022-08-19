AEW Contract Update On Angelo Parker And Matt Menard

It's generally been a good time to be a fan of AEW tag team and Jericho Appreciation Society members 2point0, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard recently. And now fans of the duo will have more to celebrate, as they will not be going anywhere any time soon. According to Fightful Select, both Parker and Menard recently signed contract extensions with AEW. As noted by Fightful, their report on these extensions comes exactly a year to the day after AEW boss Tony Khan first announced the duo had signed with the promotion. No other details, such as the length of the extension, were confirmed.

"Cool Hand" and "Daddy Magic" first appeared in AEW on the August 4, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite", teaming with long time ally Daniel Garcia in a losing effort against Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley. The duo had previously been signed with WWE under the name Ever-Rise; in an ironic twist, they had signed extensions with WWE in June, only to be released just a few weeks later, paving the way for their AEW arrival.

Since their debut, 2point0 and Garcia have largely been joined at the hip, and the three joined the Jericho Appreciation Society when the stable was formed in early March. It was recently reported that Menard was suffering from an injury, though he has remained a presence on TV, cutting promos and doing commentary on "AEW Dark: Elevation." Parker has also continued to appear on TV, and was most recently given a karate chop by wrestling legend Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat on "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday.