A member of the Jericho Appreciation Society is out with an injury and had to cancel an independent date in his own backyard.

Last week, Matt Menard announced that was unable to compete at an International Wrestling Syndicate event on August 6. Menard made the announcement via video, saying his ailments stemmed from his Blood and Guts battle weeks back on “AEW Dynamite.”

“Very early on in that match, I kind of get dumped on my head by Santana. It wasn’t pretty,” Menard said. “I ended up actually tearing parts of my shoulder, my labrum, my rotator cuff.” Menard also noted that he still climbed the cage afterward to save his dear friend, Chris Jericho.

“I’m basically a hero. The good news is, guys, it doesn’t look like it’s going to require surgery. We’re rehabbing it, injecting some stem cells into the shoulder. The bad news, however, is I’ll not be able to participate in the event tomorrow night for the IWS,” Menard said. “Angelo Parker will be there, however. I apologize to the people who bought tickets to see me. Hopefully get to make it up to you in the near future. IWS, however, has secured an AEW talent to take my place. So everything will be alright, guys. Enjoy the show.”

“Daddy Magic” has put his well-being on the line several times for his fellow sports entertainers. Before Blood and Guts, the Jericho Appreciation Society defeated the Blackpool Combat Club in an Anarchy In The Arena match at Double or Nothing, match that left Bryan Danielson unable to compete for weeks. Menard also joins Santana as one of the several talents taken out of action due after Blood and Guts. The IWS event that Menard missed, Scarred 4 Life, was billed as the “Biggest IWS Show Ever” and featured Parker, Ruby Soho, and former AEW star Joey Janela in action. No word as to whether Menard will be on hand for Chris Jericho’s AEW Interim World title fight this week on “AEW Dynamite,” but Menard has continued to show up backstage and cut promos on AEW programming.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]