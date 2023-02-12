Chris Masters Addresses Possibly Working For AEW

Following his departure from WWE in 2011, Chris Masters maintained a steady presence in the professional wrestling scene, venturing into Impact Wrestling for some time, before heading to his current home, the NWA.

In recent years, Masters was hopeful of a return to WWE but felt like the company had seemingly exiled him. At the start of 2019, though, a new promotion — AEW — ignited some serious competition to the global enterprise, sparking interest from several performers, including Masters himself.

When asked if he'd like to work for AEW in a recent interaction with "So Catch.", the two-time NWA National Champion admitted he's open to the idea. "I'm with NWA, wrestling, and that's where my focus has been over the last year, but I'm not shutting my door on anybody because, again, my goal is to promote Chris Adonis, as we call me now, 'The Masterpiece' Chris Adonis, [and] to have the best matches of my career," said Masters.

Masters further explained that his current approach to wrestling work is to "let the chips fall where they may," whether that be in AEW, NWA, or WWE. "The bottom line is, my love is to the art of professional wrestling regardless of what banner that is under."

Regarding the AEW product itself, Masters applauded the company's ability to strike a television deal with TNT (and TBS) and garner a large enough fanbase to be a true contender to WWE. "It's just a cool thing for there to be a competitor again," said the former WWE star.