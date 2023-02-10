Possible Reason For The Good Brothers' Absence From WWE TV

Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows have not appeared on "WWE Raw" since their loss to Damian Priest & Finn Bálor on January 9.

While their absence could be related to fellow O.C. stablemate AJ Styles being on the shelf with an ankle injury, it was recently revealed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that The Good Brothers have a unique clause in their WWE contracts that allows them to not attend WWE shows if they're not being utilized in storylines or matches.

"People were asking why The Good Brothers were not at the (Royal) Rumble or at Raw," Sapp said during his appearance on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "In their new deals, they said, 'if you're not going to use us, we don't want to be there. Just don't send us there. (With) all due respect we will do our jobs, but we don't want to be there for not being used.' WWE said 'okay.'"

Sapp added that Anderson & Gallows are both under five-year WWE contracts that will keep them with the company through late 2027.

It's worth noting that The Good Brothers have been wrestling regularly at WWE live events and even had a match against The Creed Brothers at the recent "WWE Main Event" taping. However, they have been kept completely off TV for a month, to the point where they have not appeared in segments with "Michin" Mia Yim, the other member of The O.C. stable on the red brand.

Meanwhile, Styles has been off all WWE programming since suffering an ankle injury in the last week of December. It's likely WWE is waiting for "The Phenomenal One" to return to in-ring action before re-introducing Anderson & Gallows to storylines. The O.C. essentially lost their rivalry to The Judgment Day following two huge losses in November. Judgment Day's members have since moved on to other storylines.

H/T to SE Scoops for the transcription.