Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace

While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition.

On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.

De Lander vowed to extend the former Knockouts Champion's "fall from grace," but unfortunately for her, things didn't quite the way she planned. She stunned Grace early on with a shoulder strike, shortly followed by a headlock and a suplex. Though she put up a valiant effort, De Lander ultimately succumbed to a Grace Driver, resulting in a win for Jordynne Grace by pinfall.

De Lander's arrival in Impact marks her first televised outing since her match against Indi Hartwell on "WWE NXT" in March 2022. The following month, she departed from WWE as another casualty of "budget cuts" from the company. After her release, she returned to the independent wrestling scene in the United States and her homeland of Australia, racking up notable appearances at Black Label Pro and Melbourne City Wrestling.

De Lander sustained a minor injury which kept her on the sidelines for a few months. The former "NXT" Superstar sprung back into action at the conclusion of 2022, and she now appears poised to make an impact.