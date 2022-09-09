Former WWE NXT Star Persia Pirotta Gives Injury Update

It's sometimes easy to forget, between the clashes at castles, worlds colliding, and that whole thing with the chairs and the biting at the NOW Arena, that there's a whole other wrestling world out there outside of WWE and AEW. And in that world is one Steph De Lander, the Australian wrestler who you may remember as Persia Pirotta from her brief run in "NXT." And unfortunately, the wrestling world will have to move forward without De Lander for a little while.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, De Lander made an announcement regarding her immediate future in pro wrestling, while also promoting her OnlyFans account.

"Hey guys!!" De Lander tweeted. "I am recovering from a small surgery (I'm ok!) so I will be out of action for the next couple of months. If you'd like to support me there are plenty of ways to do so! Subscribe to my exclusive content or check out my other links in my bio. Love y'all."

The Melbourne, Australia native gained notice last year when she joined WWE in March 2021. She would debut later in the year, reuniting with fellow Australian and long-time friend Indi Hartwell, who had teamed with De Lander when the two worked on the Australian independent scene. The duo continued to team until De Lander was released in April.

After her noncompete clause expired, De Lander returned to the ring, wrestling Taya Valkyrie for XPW in June as part of a tournament to crown the first-ever XPW Women's Championship, which Valkyrie ultimately won. De Lander's most recent match was in July for Black Label Pro Wrestling, where she defeated Billie Starkz at BLP The Gang Crosses the Line during SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.