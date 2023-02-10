WWE HOFer Heaps Praise On New AEW Tag Champions The Gunns

Fans in El Paso, Texas were not thrilled at the sight of The Gunns defeating The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship in the main event of this week's "AEW Dynamite." Even announcer Excalibur seemed to play into the silence — or expression of shock — from the crowd, noting that The Gunns were the champions "whether we like it or not."

A large portion of social media was puzzled at The Gunns' victory, too, especially with "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn not turning on The Acclaimed, as was widely speculated.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, however, had nothing but praise for Austin & Colten Gunn on his "Busted Open Radio" podcast.

"Both of those kids worked really hard," Ray said, as he congratulated The Gunns for capturing AEW gold for the first time in their young careers.

"Their dad works very hard to instill the right qualities in them. They both have tons of charisma, they look the part, they act the part, and they work their part. They bump their asses off — I cannot say enough positive things about Colten and Austin Gunn. I also cannot say enough great things about Billy Gunn, who looks better than just about anybody else in the business and he's 117 years old!"

In response to Ray's comments, Austin seemingly acknowledged the negative reaction to The Gunns' title win.

"Say it louder for the ppl in the back," wrote Austin, as he re-tweeted a clip of Ray praising him and his brother.

The Gunns have made rapid strides in AEW's tag team division over the past year or so, going from a team without any televised victories, into a legitimate threat in the division. Their victory over FTR on the "Holiday Bash" episode of "Dynamite" last December seemed to set them up for title success.