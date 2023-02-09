The Acclaimed Says Billy Gunn Proved His Loyalty On AEW Dynamite

The Gunns did defeat The Acclaimed to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship on last night's AEW Dynamite, but it wasn't thanks to an assist from their father, Billy Gunn, as was widely expected.

Instead, The Gunns won despite their father siding with The Acclaimed during the closing stages of the bout, with Austin Gunn pinning Anthony Bowens courtesy of a roll-up combination. At one point, Billy actually held up Bowens so Austin could hit The Acclaimed member with a title belt until he pushed Bowens out of the way to confront his own son. The swerve caught The Gunns off guard but they were ultimately able to prevail with the victory, capturing gold for the first time in their pro wrestling careers.

While the end result didn't go in favor of The Acclaimed, Bowens was appreciative of his "Daddy Ass" for proving his loyalty at the end of the match.

"I don't really have words at the moment BUT I promise you we'll get those titles back," Bowens wrote on Twitter. "Plus, now we know where Daddy Ass stands...with The Acclaimed where he belongs [scissor emoji]. EVERYONE LOVES ACCLAIMED. #AEWDynamite."

Over the past few weeks, tensions have ensued between Billy and The Acclaimed, especially following a "family therapy" segment meant for Billy and his sons to resolve their lingering issues. Last week, The Acclaimed had more reason to doubt the intentions of their "Daddy Ass" as Billy accepted an AEW World Championship challenge on their behalf, even as Bowens & Max Caster refused to grant The Gunns another shot at their titles.

The saga between The Gunns and The Acclaimed dates back to July 2022 when Billy and his sons originally broke up their alliance with The Acclaimed. Later in the year, Gunn turned on his own sons and has remained in the corner of The Acclaimed ever since. With Bowens vowing to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championship, it appears the story is far from done.