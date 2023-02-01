The Acclaimed Taken Aback By Billy Gunn's Words On AEW Dynamite

Emotions ran high during a confrontation between The Acclaimed and The Gunns on the February 1 "AEW Dynamite" as "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn made an announcement that left the AEW World Tag Team Champions stunned.

A week after the "family therapy" segment that ended with Billy and his sons unable to resolve their issues, The Gunns demanded another shot at The Acclaimed's AEW World Tag Team Championship, only to be turned down by Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

"The people have spoken. The answer is no," Bowens said after The Acclaimed asked fans if The Gunns were worthy of a title shot.

At this point, The Gunn and The Acclaimed started to jaw at each other until Billy broke things up.

"I'm so sick of this. I am absolutely done with this," Billy said before leaving the ring.

The Gunns then accused Billy of being an absentee father while they were growing up. This was followed by a fed-up Billy storming back into the ring and accepting The Gunns' challenge on The Acclaimed's behalf, which seemingly didn't sit well with Caster & Bowens.

Fans on social media believe Billy could eventually side with his sons once again, as he previously did on an episode of "Dynamite" last July, where he turned on The Acclaimed to break up the previous faction of The Acclaimed and The Gunns. Eventually, Gunn did embrace his fate as the "Daddy Ass" of The Acclaimed after he was mistreated by his own sons on television. It now appears the near-yearlong storyline could come full circle.