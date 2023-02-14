Malakai Black Details Months Leading To His WWE Release

During a recent appearance on the podcast "HardLore," AEW star Malakai Black discussed the months leading up to his WWE departure, including details on several long conversations with Vince McMahon and new theme music he had made.

"I had a whole talk with Vince," Black said. "This was in the COVID era. To make a very long story short, Vince was like, 'We gotta do something with you.' And I was like, 'Yeah, no s***.'" Black pitched an idea to McMahon that he described as a "James Bond-style villain," but with his own signature occult-themed aesthetic.

"We had a 45-minute conversation," Black continued. "It was kind of unheard of because Vince usually didn't talk [to people longer than] 5 or 10 minutes. He really took the time." From there, Black was sent home and began the process of working with the defunct hardcore band Brutality Will Prevail on his new theme music.

"I came back and Vince is like, 'Alright, let's hear it,'" Black shared. "So I sit there on my mobile phone, and I let Vince hear this extremely loud f***ing hardcore, blackened hardcore song. And Vince goes, 'Well, I mean, I don't know if that's music, but I'm 76 years old, so what the f*** do I know about music?'" McMahon approved the new theme, but it would only be used one time in what would become Black's last match in WWE.