Eddie Kingston Should Beat MJF For The AEW World Title

The clash between good and evil has been at the heart of storytelling since the inception of the craft. Whether it's God vs. Satan or Batman vs. The Joker, some of the most memorable stories revolve around high-stakes rivalries between characters on opposite ends of the moral divide. Pro wrestling is no different, and it wouldn't be what it is today if it weren't for storylines about good guys triumphing over despicable villains. AEW currently has Eddie Kingston and MJF on the roster, which has caused some drama in recent times. Still, as long as they're both signed to AEW, the company has an opportunity to make magic happen.

The good news is that a showdown between the pair seems to be on the horizon. MJF's promo on the latest "AEW Dynamite" has generated some buzz, but Kingston wasn't impressed with what he heard. "The Mad King" took to Twitter afterward and criticized the promo for being too long and staged, writing, "So how long was that long-winded fake bulls**t take from MJF?" In a follow-up tweet, he launched into another tirade about the AEW World Champion and the amount of television time he receives.

Kingston and MJF's alleged disdain for each other has been well documented for a while now. AEW needs to take advantage of this, and it should spawn a storyline that culminates with Kingston defeating MJF to win the company's top men's title.