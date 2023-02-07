Eddie Kingston Gives His Blunt Thoughts On MJF

AEW star Eddie Kingston is not someone who is known to hold back when it comes to his opinion, even earning a suspension last year following a verbal altercation with fellow AEW performer Sammy Guevara regarding some words said during a promo exchange. Appearing on "WTF with Marc Maron," Kingston shared his candid thoughts on another co-worker, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"He's a real piece of s***," Kingston said. "I'm just going to put that out there. I don't know why he's the champ. He'll hear this anyway, and he'll cry about it to Tony [Khan]. Then I'll get an email from [AEW Chief Legal Officer] Megha [Parekh] or HR, and they'll be like, 'You can't be calling our world champion a piece of s***.' And I'll be like, 'Well, if he doesn't act a like a piece of s***, then I wouldn't be calling him that.'"

Kingston then stated that MJF treats his co-workers poorly backstage, and that he "thinks he knows it all and he doesn't." The AEW star finished his train of thought by revealing that if he were to get fired for saying this, he would simply find somewhere else to earn a paycheck.