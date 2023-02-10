WWE NXT's JD McDonagh 'Out Of Action' Due To Injury

Ilja Dragunov returned to "WWE NXT" this week to reignite his rivalry against JD McDonagh. However, the subsequent brawl that took place between them has unfortunately resulted in a legitimate injury for McDonagh — he has suffered a detached retina in his right eye, which is going to keep him out of action for a short period.

"@WWENXT fans attending Live Events in Tampa/Citrus Springs this weekend – Unfortunately, after a sneak attack on Tuesday, I've got a detached retina in my right eye," McDonagh revealed on Twitter. "Waiting on a treatment plan, but I estimate a 10-14 day recovery time.10-14 days, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. Count em."

Fortunately, it appears that McDonagh is not going to be on the sidelines for too long, and his tweet made it clear that he will be coming back for the former "NXT UK" Champion, who has been a long-time rival of his. Their issues date back to their time in the defunct "NXT UK" brand, where Dragunov defend his title against McDonagh, and then defeated him again in a Loser Leaves "NXT UK" match.

They then continued that storyline in "NXT," with both men falling short in a triple threat match for the "NXT" Championship, which was won by Bron Breakker, while their most recent encounter saw the "Irish Ace" secure the victory. The situation was then put on hold as Dragunov has been one of many wrestlers dealing with a visa issue as of late, but he is now back and able to compete once again.