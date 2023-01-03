Why Doudrop And Other Former WWE NXT UK Talent Haven't Been On TV

In recent weeks, fans may have noticed the lack of television time a handful of UK-born performers have been receiving. Main roster star Doudrop last performed in the ring on the September 6 episode of "WWE NXT," teaming with Nikki A.S.H. against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, while Tyler Bate, Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang), and Blair Davenport have all been noticeably absent from "NXT" for a number of months. According to the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," there is seemingly a legitimate reason why those talents are currently being restricted from performing on TV.

Longtime wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed "visa issues" are causing the problem. While it's not known if all the performers mentioned above fall into that category, it is the "basic situation" with a handful of UK-born wrestlers who are still contracted to the company after the "NXT UK" brand was shelved.

Earlier this year, Doudrop disclosed to Alex McCarthy that she had to miss competing at WrestleMania 38 and return to the United Kingdom to renew her US visa. Furthermore, Meltzer revealed in November 2022 that European-born performers Ilja Dragunov and Axiom may have been dealing with visa-related issues after being taken off television with injury angles. Dragunov last appeared on WWE programming on the October 25, 2022, episode of "NXT," losing to McDonagh, while Axiom made a swift return to "NXT" programming. Davenport, Bate, and Gallus all last performed on "NXT" in September 2022.