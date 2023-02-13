Joey Janela Is Trying To Convince Former WWE Star To Come Back For One More Run

Joey Janela has never been one to be shy about wrestling previous WWE stars. However, Janela may be appearing to put aside his pro wrestling to help a former Cruiserweight Champion find his way back into the wrestling world. In an interview with Fightful Select, former GCW World Champion Janela revealed that he is attempting to bring Paul London back for one more run. Janela stated that London "said he's ready," with Janela appearing interested in helping London find his footing once again.

London has wrestled two matches in 2023, with those being two of only three matches he competed in since 2018. Both matches came at independent promotions — the most recent of which coming on February 4 for Absolute Intense Wrestling. The bout saw him compete in a four way title match against AIW Intense Champion Derek Dillinger, Wes Barkely, and the man who stated he wants to see London have one more run, Janela.

During the 2000s, London found success in WWE, both in the tag and singles divisions. He held the Cruiserweight Championship one time and the WWE World Tag Team Championships twice alongside Brian Kendrick. Following his release from WWE in 2008, London worked for a variety of companies, most notably Ring of Honor between 2013 and 2014.