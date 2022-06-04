AEW has hired many people since its inception, but Paul London hasn’t been one of those names.

London is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled for the company from 2003 until 2008. He attempted to make his way into AEW, but not as a professional wrestler. London explained on Cafe De Rene With Rene Dupree what position he desired in the company, and what he was told when he asked about joining the team.

“Last year, there had been very loose discussions between myself and [AEW], and it was more so like, ‘Hey, I would like to help. If there is a way for me to help from like a coaching standpoint or producer standpoint’,” London explained. “Was shot down like, immediately. Like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. We’ve got enough coaches, got enough agents.”

London had worked at Lucha Underground, which was a wrestling organization that had more of a TV show-feel to it, in a writing position along with wrestling on the show. The high-flyer is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, a title he held for 126 days in 2005. London is also a 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion, winning two of those alongside former partner Brian Kendrick with one of their reigns lasting 331 days. London and Kendrick went their separate ways in June of 2008, with London being released shortly thereafter.

Kendrick made headlines recently as he was brought in for an AEW match against Jon Moxley. The match did not happen, however, as a video surfaced with Kendrick speaking conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting, the Illuminati, 9/11, and more along with depicting the Holocaust as “overblown.” Kendrick apologized for the incident, but it wasn’t enough for Tony Khan, as the match was pulled and never happened.

London last wrestled at an indie event in December of 2018 and has not appeared inside a squared circle since then.

